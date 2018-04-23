GINIMBI CASHES IN

At least 31 tables worth $2 000 each were reportedly occupied at the recent All-White party which ran concurrently with Nigerian star Davido’s 30 Billion Concert held at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on Saturday, a development which confirms that Zimbabweans are party-loving animals.



The VVIP section of the HICC All-White party, courtesy of businessman-cum-socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, was graced by high-profile people, including former Big Brother Africa participant Pokello Nare, Bona Chikore (former president Robert Mugabe’s daughter) and husband Simba among others.



“It finally dawned on that not all Zimbabweans are struggling. Can you imagine that at least 31 VVIPs tables worth $2 000 each got booked before the concert,” said a close source.

The concert was being promoted by Kadungure in conjunction with 2Kings Entertainment.

“The VVIP section where the All-White party was held was for Ginimbi while 2Kings Entertainment relied on the rest of the auditorium,” said the source.



The VVIP ticket was going for a cool $100 but however, the All-White party was fairly attended. Daily News