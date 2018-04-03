EX MINISTER TRIAL DATE SET

FORMER Energy and Power Development minister Samuel Undenge’s trial date has been set for April 24 at the Harare magistrates court.



Undenge was issued with the trial date when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande today.



The ex-minister, who is represented by Alec Muchadehama, is facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly fraudulently awarded a public relations contract to Fruitful Communications without going to tender, prejudicing the State of $12 650.



The State was represented by Sebastian Mutizirwa.