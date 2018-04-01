EDD OFF TO CHINA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will fly out to China today for a five-day state visit where he will address potential investors.



Mnangagwa, who took over from former president Robert Mugabe in November last year following a coup, is also scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. A Chinese embassy official in Harare, Zhao Baogang, said the state visit was meant to strengthen ties between the two countries.



“(Mnangagwa will have) a tight schedule as we want to ensure that we elevate the relations between the two countries to a new level,” Zhao told journalists in Harare on Friday.





Mnangagwa will arrive in Beijing tomorrow afternoon and address a business conference the following day.





“The president will attend a business promotion conference in Beijing where Zimbabwean and Chinese investors, entrepreneurs and bankers will attend,” Zhao added.





“President Mnangagwa will deliver a keynote address to the conference on policies in Zimbabwe and also, the new political dispensation.”





Mnangagwa will be honoured with a 21-gun salute after inspecting a guard of honour on Tuesday.

Zhao said the two leaders and their ministers would sign several bilateral agreements.