ED WOOS CHINESE BUSINESS PEOPLE



President Emmerson Mnangagwa has implored the Chinese business people to partner Zimbabwe in the new era with renewed hope of a prosperous future for all.





President Mnangagwa was addressing the Sino Zimbabwe Business Forum in Beijing this morning which was attended by over 200 Chinese business people. Among them was a contingent of 70 Zimbabwean businesspeople.



President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is inspired by strides made by China in every facet of development and its journey in the path to transformation which serves as an inspiration and template for Zimbabwe and the rest of the developing world.



He highlighted that the government recognises the role that FDI and private investment will play in Zimbabwe’s vision to leapfrog the country’s development path.



President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is overwhelmed by China’s readiness to share knowledge experiences, new technologies and innovations and other aspects of global best practices.

He said every effort is being made to improve the investment climate in Zimbabwe and to make the country an attractive investment destination through a raft of measures to lower the cost and risk of doing business.



Cde Mnangagwa pledged government’s resolve and political will to entrench and ingrain clear, consistent and coherent friendly-to-business policies to further Zimbabwe’s developmental agenda.



Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has met with Communist Party of China (CPC) Minister of International Department Mr Song Tao at his guest house in Beijing, China, and discussed issues related to the CPC and Zanu PF, stressing the need to further deepen relations through increased exchanges and cooperation.



President Mnangagwa said the two parties share a long history of political cooperation and it is time the relations are upgraded to economic strategic cooperation.

The President took that opportunity to brief Mr Tao on the events leading to the new era in Zimbabwe and that Zimbabwe is now open for business.



Cde Mnangagwa also met with China Energy, a power company and an infrastructure and earth moving equipment company. He invited the two to come and see the opportunities in Zimbabwe including those abundant in the construction sector.



President Emmerson Mnangagwa says there are vast investment opportunities in the infrastructure development sector in Zimbabwe for Chinese companies.



Addressing senior company management of a Chinese communication construction company in Beijing Tuesday morning, President Mnangagwa invited China Communication Construction Company (CCCC) to come and partner Zimbabwe in modernising and building infrastructure in the areas of highway construction, rail upgrading and expansion of infrastructure.



The company is involved in the construction of airports, sea ports, bridges, dredging and reclamation.

Some of the works that need upgrading and construction include Harare-Beitbridge road, Chitungwiza-Harare railway line and the expansion of the Harare-Beira railway to enhance trade in the region.



The president’s delegation was also shown a similar rail project in East Africa in Mombasa, Nairobi – Standard Gauge Railway – built by the Chinese conglomerate.



The President of CCCC said the company is willing to establish an office in Zimbabwe.