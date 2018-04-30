ED SPEAKS ON ELECTIONS : OUR DUCKS ARE IN A ROW





President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hailed the ruling party, Zanu PF’s preparations for the forthcoming harmonised elections, noting that despite some hiccups in the primary elections, the party remains convinced that it is in the right track.





In a statement, Cde Mnangagwa said the party is gradually putting all its ducks in a row for the harmonised elections which it is set to win resoundingly.





“The programme of readying our party for the elections started, quite naturally, with many meetings and many internal processes held across the country, culminating in our party’s primary elections which were held in the past two days,” said Cde Mnangagwa, adding that they are different from the past internal polls in that they were conducted by the party’s newly formed Elections Directorate meant to professionalise the candidates selection process so that the party deepens internal democratic processes.





The President also noted the challenges characterising the primary elections, saying the party will grow from them.





“Whatever teething problems we have experienced so far, we remain convinced that the democratic course we have started in the management of our party affairs is the correct one, indeed one befitting a party of our history, our strength and our stature. As the ruling party, the democratic content and standards of our processes define and pre-ordain our national politics. We thus not fear to widen the scope and play of the elective ethic in our party affairs and processes. Whatever challenges we face in the interim must thus be in the direction of firmly rooting the democratic ethos which, after all, we planted in the land through our historical sacrifices as a party of the national liberation,” he said.





Cde Mnangagwa lauded the huge turnout of party members who took part in the primary elections in order to represent Zanu PF in this year’s harmonised elections.





“Far more poignant than the teething problems we have encountered in this internal selection project is the overwhelming turnout of our people who have registered their enthusiasm and keenness to participate in this process which, after all, they see as guaranteeing their successful election in the forthcoming plebiscite. Throughout the country, the strength of the party has been on show in these past two days. Equally, our capacity to complete against one another in a non-antagonistic, comradely way has been demonstrated. We have thus sown the seed of internal party democracy; we have thus successfully tested our cohesion as members of the same political family. And because of both, we have sent clear signals to those who have chosen to pit themselves against the sheer might of our party,” he said.





The President said Zanu PF will soon be launching its manifesto, marking the commencement the party’s campaign programme.



