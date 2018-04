ED SPEAKS ON ELECTIONS : OUR DUCKS ARE IN A ROW

“Far more poignant than the teething problems we have encountered in this internal selection project is the overwhelming turnout of our people who have registered their enthusiasm and keenness to participate in this process which, after all, they see as guaranteeing their successful election in the forthcoming plebiscite. Throughout the country, the strength of the party has been on show in these past two days. Equally, our capacity to complete against one another in a non-antagonistic, comradely way has been demonstrated. We have thus sown the seed of internal party democracy; we have thus successfully tested our cohesion as members of the same political family. And because of both, we have sent clear signals to those who have chosen to pit themselves against the sheer might of our party,” he said.