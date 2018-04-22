ED RESCUES TSVANGIRAI FAMILY

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has come to the aid of the family of late MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai in the face of difficulties following the opposition politician’s death.

Mr Morgan Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer of the colon in February in South Africa at age 65.



In an interview yesterday, Tsvangirai family spokesperson Mr Garikai Tsvangirai, son of the late opposition leader, said President Mnangagwa had been helpful during the family’s bereavement.





President Mnangagwa met the family at his Munhumutapa offices yesterday, and also pledged to assist them following the death of Mr Morgan Tsvangirai’s sister on Friday.





“We met His Excellency, the President, at his offices at Munhumutapa,” said Mr Garikai Tsvangirai.

“We had gone there to convey our gratitude as children of the late Mr Tsvangirai. It was a fruitful meeting in which the President promised to own up to all his promises he made before and after our father’s death.





“We did not follow the party line on this one because we felt it was for us as children,” he said.

The President donated fuel and money for use at the funeral of Mr Garikai Tsvangirai’s aunt.

After Mr Morgan Tsvangirai’s death, President Mnangagwa said he would assist the family get a farm.





Mr Garikai Tsvangirai said Agriculture, Lands and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri was handling that matter. President Mnangagwa is providing a full scholarship for Mr Morgan Tsvangirai’s daughter, Millicent, and Minister of State for Government Scholarships in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Christopher Mushohwe, handling that.

The President also pledged to help the family’s water purification project.

The Sunday Mail understands communication lines are open between President Mnangagwa and the Tsvangirai family. Sunday Mail