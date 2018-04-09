ED MEETS NEW BOTSWANA PRESIDENT

Botswana’s new president, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi has returned home after holding talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa this evening.

Speaking to journalists after his meeting, President Masisi pledged to deepen the existing relations between Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Zimbabwe becomes one of the first two countries on the new president’s planned regional tours to introduce himself after being sworn-in on the first of this month as Botswana’s fifth leader.

President Masisi took over from Sir Seretse Ian Khama who stepped down after completing his ten-year term.