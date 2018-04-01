President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left Harare this evening for a state visit to China, his first to the Asian nation since becoming president in November last year.





The President is expected to hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping and sign bi-national cooperation (BNC) agreements aimed at boasting Zimbabwe’s economy.





President Xi visited Zimbabwe in 2015 and this state visit to China by President Mnangagwa

has raised expectations amongst Zimbabweans that it will play a key role in transforming the country’s economy.





Cde Mnangagwa has been on an international re-engagement crusade, taking the ‘Zimbabwe is open for business,’ gospel to SADC, AU, the World Economic Forum in Davos and most recently the Africa CEO Forum in Cote d’Ivoire.





The President, who is accompanied by the First Lady, Cde Auxillia Mnangagwa, was seen off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by the two vice presidents; Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, ministers; Cde Chris Mushowe and Cde Miriam Chikukwa and service chiefs.





Retired General Chiwenga is the Acting President in the absence of Cde Mnangagwa.