ED IS GOD CHOSEN : MINISTER





MATABELELAND South Provincial Affairs minister Abedinico Ncube has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa as God-chosen to lead the country.





Ncube made the remarks at the ground-breaking ceremony of the country’s first indigenous tree planting college at Hannanvale Farm in Mangwe, Matabeleland South province, where he was representing guest of honour, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi.





The $1,3 million project is the brainchild of the Gospel of God Church International 1932, headquartered in Mangwe.





The college, to be named Gospel of God Church International 1932 School of Environment will be built on a 32-hectare piece of land on the church’s Hannanvale Farm and enrol 100 students. One of the founding members of the college, who is also tree ambassador, is Never Bonde.





Addressing guests, Ncube said: “God has already chosen President Mnangagwa. It is God’s will that he lead us. God has since written all that here in Mangwe, we have [Mangwe legislator], Obedingwa Mguni [Zanu PF]. When we go to put an X, we will be fulfilling God’s will.”





Ncube urged congregants to preach the gospel of peace to the electorate during polls. He challenged the church to pray for Mnangagwa and his deputies, Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga and Parliament so that peace prevails during elections.





Ncube said if he was a voter in Mangwe, he would not hesitate to vote for Mguni. He revealed that Mguni offered the church 100 bags of cement and pledged to drill a borehole.





“Mguni heard your request of the school and said he will give you 100 bags of cement and drill a borehole here, we thank him so much. If I was voting here, I would vote for him for the rest of his life.”





The event was attended by provincial administrator, Sithandiwe Ncube, Mguni among other government officials.





In his speech, Mohadi said the college will go a long way in promoting environmental conservation. Mohadi said churches play a pivotal role in the socio-economic development and political stability of the country.





He said the prevailing peace in the country would never be complete without mentioning the role played by the church during the peaceful transition.





Mohadi said Mnangagwa’s new administration encouraged peaceful co-existence regardless of divergent views in the political arena, particularly “as we head towards elections”.





“Today we say Zimbabwe is open for business and all, who wish us well can join us in building our nation towards prosperity,” he said.



