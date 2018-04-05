ED : I LIKE THE CHEMISTRY WITH CHINESE LEADER





President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he is pleased with his visit to China and the meeting he had with President Xi Jinping, adding that he likes the chemistry that now exists between him and the Chinese President.





Asked what he was bringing back to the people back home, President Mnangagwa explained that he was positive China was going to assist Zimbabwe realise its vision for economic growth.





He revealed that every challenge he presented to the Chinese leader got a positive response in sectors such as infrastructure, human capital development, mining and transfer of technology.





President Mnangagwa, accompanied by the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is now in Anhui Province in China.





The President’s delegation left Beijing on Wednesday night. The delegation will visit an agricultural group in the province and meet with the Governor of the province Mr Li Guying and Secretary of the province Mr Li Jinjin.





The delegation will proceed to Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province.





Before leaving Beijing, President Mnangagwa gave a television interview to one of the CCCTV channels where he expressed great appreciation of the outcome of his state visit to China, saying he is happy with the deals that have been clinched.





Commenting on his travel to Anhui, the President said the province is an agriculture hub and Zimbabwe can gain a lot in her quest to modernise, mechanise and improve agriculture.



