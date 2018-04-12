ED HOLDS MEGA FIELD DAY AT HIS FARM

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement will today hold a mega field day at President Mnangagwa’s Pricabe Farm on the outskirts of Kwekwe.



The President is a successful farmer in Kwekwe District and is one of the major suppliers of maize to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) in the Midlands Province.



In an interview yesterday, Midlands Provincial Agritex officer Mrs Madelinah Magwenzi said everything was now in place for the big day where farmers were expected to exchange notes.

She said President Mnangagwa had one of the best maize crop nationally and the field day would help other farmers to learn various farming methods that would help boost their yields.







“As has always been the case, we have one of the best maize crop at Pricabe Farm and this year, we have decided to have a field day there at the President’s farms so that farmers can take notes.





“Everything is now in place for the big day and we urge all farmers to attend this important day on our farming calendar,” she said.





Mrs Magwenzi said most of the agricultural activity in the Midlands Province were concentrated in Kwekwe District because of its good soils.





“Kwekwe District is our cash-cow in terms of the maize that we take to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) as a province. It is the district with one of the best soils, especially for maize production because the tonnage per hectare is always high,” she said.





Mrs Magwenzi said during the 2016/ 17 farming season, Kwekwe had one of the best tonnage per hectare nationally.





“While other districts were giving us between five and seven tonnes per hectare, in Kwekwe District, we got between 10 to 11 tonnes per hectare and it was one of the best districts in terms of maize production nationally,” she said. Herald