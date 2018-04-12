ED FIELD DAY : AS IT HAPPENED





1610: VP Dr Chiwenga has finished his address.





1609: “We want to thank him for that. The President should stay focused and ignore efforts by detractors who use social media to spread falsehoods. We are heading for elections let’s be peaceful and shun violence. Let’s be peaceful just like what happened during Operation Restore Legacy.”





1606: VP Dr Chiwenga says the country must move forward with the mantra “Zimbabwe is open for business” and support the President’s re-engagement efforts.





“But in doing all this we should have enough food because food security is important. The President has been on a diplomatic offensive centred on reengagement and we are now seeing positive results. He has been in China and the trip was very successful,”





1559: “The President has called for peace and has reiterated the call to let be bygones be bygones. As a nation, we must show the unity we exhibited in November last year under Operation Restore Legacy.”





He condemns corruption and says all the corrupt people should be incarcerated.





1554: “We now have our country after we waged the war and we have the soil so let’s utilise it. The purpose of the war was to reclaim our land. We now have it, the war is now on utilising the land. Let’s all go back and practice what we have learnt at the President’s farm,”





He thanks President for the successes he has made in the shortest time he has been in power.





1547: “We want to embark on a massive Command Livestock programme as a nation. Farmers should take notes from President Mnangagwa. Agriculture contributes 15 to 18 percent of the nation’s GDP. We want it to reach 30 percent so we must all take farming seriously,”





1541: VP Dr Chiwenga applauds seed makers SeedCo and Sakunda Holdings for supporting Command Agriculture.





“We did not receive enough rains but the President managed to do wonders. We should now focus on irrigation as we have more than 10 000 dams with some being idle,”





1538: He says the fact that President Mnangagwa is a leader in everything including leading the people and country to recover economically. Farmers should emulate the President as we strive to have enough grain to feed the nation. Zimbabwe has enough resources and expertise as evidenced by the success of Command Agriculture.





1532: VP Dr Chiwenga says today is an important day as everyone has come to see how important farming is for the nation. He thanks President Munangagwa for a job well done adding that it means he (President Mnangagwa) is a God-ordained leader who can lead in everything.





1528: Guest of honour VP Dr Chiwenga is now addressing the gathering.





1522: Agriculture Minister describes VP Dr Chiwenga as a brave leader who led Operation Restore Legacy and the only army chief in the world to manage such an operation peacefully.





1516: Minister Shiri has now introduced the guest of honour, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.





1514: Minister of Agriculture Perrance Shiri now on the podium.





“We fought for the land reform programme and now we should fight to produce enough for the nation. Minerals will diminish but agriculture will remain relevant forever,” he says





1453: Denias Zaranyika, Managing Director for Seed Co Zimbabwe, is now addressing the people. He congratulates the First Family for leading by example in farming.





1439: First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa thanks farmers for coming to the field day. She says she was a First Lady of the nation and everyone who wishes to share his or her problem with her should call her. She says she has an open door policy to every Zimbabwean and has made her contacts public.





1437: President Munangagwa took to the dance floor as Jah Prayzah’s “Kutonga Kwaro” song is played before the First lady speaks.





1431: Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Owen Ncube is now giving a speech, he thanks the President for being a leading farmer to the agrarian economy.He thanks the First Lady for relinquishing her political post to focus on helping the nation. He particularly mentions the First Lady cancer screening programme which he says has helped many women across the country.





1420: President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Mnangagwa have just arrived at the venue in the company of VP Chiwenga several Cabinet ministers and senior Government officials.



