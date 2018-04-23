AN allegedly drunk Highlanders Football Club fan is battling for life in the Intensive Care Unit after he fell from the terraces during a match between the Bulawayo giants and Shabanie Mine on Sunday.
Police said it is not yet known where Mr Prince Ncube (49) resides as he cannot speak. Chronicle
Monday, 23 April 2018
DRUNK BOSSO FAN FALLS FROM TERRACES, FIGHTS FOR LIFE
AN allegedly drunk Highlanders Football Club fan is battling for life in the Intensive Care Unit after he fell from the terraces during a match between the Bulawayo giants and Shabanie Mine on Sunday.

Police said it is not yet known where Mr Prince Ncube (49) resides as he cannot speak.
