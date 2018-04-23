Monday, 23 April 2018

DRUNK BOSSO FAN FALLS FROM TERRACES, FIGHTS FOR LIFE

Monday, April 23, 2018  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

AN allegedly drunk Highlanders Football Club fan is battling for life in the Intensive Care Unit after he fell from the terraces during a match between the Bulawayo giants and Shabanie Mine on Sunday.

 Police said it is not yet known where Mr Prince Ncube (49) resides as he cannot speak. Chronicle

