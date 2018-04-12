DISQUALIFIED BLACKMAN MATAMBANADZO FIGHTS BACK

KWEKWE Central legislator, Cde Masango “Blackman” Matambanadzo, has appealed to Zanu-PF’s national disciplinary committee against the decision by the Midlands provincial executive to suspend him.



Cde Matambanadzo was disqualified from participating in the Zanu-PF primary elections scheduled for May 5.



The vocal legislator was the only notable casualty when the provincial executive rejected his CV to contest in the primaries.





Other party cadres with pending cases Cdes Chiratidzo Mabuwa, Tafanana Zhou and Fred Moyo – who were linked to the G40 cabal – were allowed to contest in the primary elections.

In an interview yesterday, Cde Matambanadzo said he felt he was not being treated fairly and has lodged an appeal.





He said he was confident he would be given the green light to contest the primaries under a Zanu-PF ticket.





“I was the only sitting MP in the Midlands province to have my CV rejected. I feel there is no justice in the manner that my case is being handled that is if I have any case to answer in the first place.





“It is my feeling that there are people pursuing personal grudges and this is why I have decided to appeal,” Cde Matambanadzo said.

He said there were efforts to scuttle his chances of retaining the seat and force him to stand as an independent, a move which he said he will not pursue.





Cde Matambanadzo said he remains loyal to the revolutionary party and was willing to work with the people to fulfil President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision of turning around the economy.





“The President is on record as saying we should let bygones be bygones but it seems there are some people who still have an axe to grind with me.





“I will continue to work for the party. I have no case and I hope and pray the national disciplinary committee will give a verdict soon,” he said.





Zanu-PF provincial spokesperson Cde Cornelius Mpereri has insisted the suspension of Cde Matambanadzo was above board.





“His suspension was done above board and all the procedures were followed. The provincial executive then sent a recommendation to the national headquarters,” he said. Chronicle