CUT MY EX'S MAINTENANCE, WOMAN PLEADS WITH MAGISTRATE

A WOMAN from Bulawayo stunned a magistrate when she demanded a reduction on maintenance for her child, saying her erstwhile husband could not afford the “high fee.”
A disbelieving Mr Chiruma dismissed the application.
He said it was not admissible for Ms Mashanu to make an application for downward variation on behalf of Muzondo.
“I cannot reduce the money simply by your word. Muzondo has to make a formal downward variation application to the court. He has to give his reasons in court and the court will make the decision. This application is dismissed since it is different from what you presented in court,” he said.
Ms Mashanu had approached the court seeking a garnishee order because her ex-husband had defaulted paying maintenance last month. Muzondo was ordered to pay $120 in March 2018.
Muzondo said he did not default paying maintenance last month but paid $55 and bought groceries.
“Last month I sent her $55 on EcoCash and I bought a few groceries for the child,” he said, Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment