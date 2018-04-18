COPS TO NAME AND SHAME POLITICAL VIOLENCE THUGS

THE police will soon publish weekly bulletins naming and shaming perpetrators of political violence as the Government thrives to ensure a peaceful environment ahead of elections, Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu has said.



In an interview at his Victoria Falls home on Tuesday, Dr Mpofu called on Zimbabweans to embrace each other regardless of political affiliation.



“The President has directed me as Minister of Home Affairs to ensure that there is no chaos or violence in the run up to elections. I want to reiterate the call by His Excellency for peaceful harmonised elections and appeal to those akin to violent activities to desist from that as we are going to ensure that they are brought to book,” warned Dr Mpofu.





He said President Mnangagwa’s calls for peace and calm before, during and after elections were not just a gimmick. Dr Mpofu warned some political parties, “that have been tempting police to react each time they have meetings” to desist from doing so.





“This is to all political parties regardless of their size or popularity, be it Zanu-PF or opposition. We would ensure on our part as police and Home Affairs Ministry that any violent act as a result of political activity during campaigns will not be tolerated.





“Zimbabwe is a democratic and peaceful and we don’t expect violence in any way. No unruly behaviour from anybody, which disturbs liberty and freedom, will be tolerated. I want to warn and caution those who want to embark on such political violence that we will be publishing weekly bulletins to name and shame those engaging in violence. I have already directed police to do so,” warned Dr Mpofu.





He said naming perpetrators of violence was aimed at exposing the culprits.