CODE UNMARKETABLE : ZAPU

ZAPU led by Dr Dumiso Dabengwa (pictured) has left Mr Elton Mangoma’s Coalition of Democrats (CODE) alliance saying the political parties under this banner were unmarketable among its grassroots supporters. Zapu has followed Dr Maxwell Shumba’s ZimFirst in leaving the coalition.



CODE is one of three groups of political parties that have ganged up to contest against Zanu-PF after admitting that they will lose the election if they participate as individual entities.





The other coalitions are the MDC Alliance led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa and the Dr Joice Mujuru-led People Rainbow coalition.





Addressing a media briefing on Wednesday, Dr Dabengwa said: “Zapu has pulled out of CODE with immediate effect. The principals of CODE coalition were informed in writing yesterday.





“We have come to a painful conclusion that our presence in CODE will not serve the realisation of our goals and aspirations. There are several grounds for this assessment in our structures, but the most important triggers for the timing to pull out are that our structures have reported difficulties in marketing the coalition to those who support or sympathise with Zapu.”





He said Zapu last Saturday boycotted the launch of the CODE elections campaign in Harare as they felt there was a sinister agenda in transport funding. Dr Dabengwa said Zapu will not compromise itself to please other political formations. He said Zapu’s tolerant stance has been taken for granted by its coalition partners hence its decision to take a drastic decision.





“In spite of the fact that we are the longest existing brand in Zimbabwean politics, we have been humble, maybe too humble and have been ready to work in the spirit of ‘give and take’ but it is evident that sometimes this is construed to mean we give, others take,” Dr Dabengwa said adding that Zapu is still keen on working with other political parties to form a grand coalition to challenge Zanu-PF in the forthcoming elections, Chronicle