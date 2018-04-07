CHIPANGA, CHOMBO BACK IN COURT

Former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo and ex-Zanu-PF Youth League secretary Kudzanayi Chipanga yesterday appeared in court for their routine remand.



The duo, who appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande, was remanded to May 10. Chombo’s trial date could not be set as his docket is still pending at the Prosecutor-General’s Office.



The former senior Zanu-PF official is facing abuse of office charges from his time as Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing.







It the State’s case that Chombo allegedly connived with Psychology Chiwanga, Rejoice Pazvakavambwa, Iben Fransisco, James Chiyangwa, Theresa Chenjerayi, Elias Choto and Lazarus Chimba to forge documents used to transfer a Glen Lorne, Harare, property from the Harare City Council to Alois Chimeri.





The High Court granted Chombo $5 000 bail coupled with stringent conditions. Similarly, a trial date could also not be set for Chipanga, who is facing charges of making false statements and undermining public confidence in the military. He is on $500 bail.





Chombo and Chipanga are being represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku.