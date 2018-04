CHINAMASA STATEMENT : STATE FIRMS TO BE OVERHAULED

1. Government has been consistent in emphasizing the critical contribution expected from the State Enterprises and Parastatal (SEP) sector towards the revival of Zimbabwe’s economic fortunes and in this regard has for some time been pursuing a programme of SEPs reform designed to enhance performance, improve service-delivery and to bring more order, discipline and rationality to the sector as a whole. This includes (i) promoting good corporate governance in the SEPs sector, (ii) undertaking an overall Strategic Portfolio Review, (iii) individual SEPs Performance Reviews and, (iv) conducting Forensic Audits where the need arises in some SEPs.