CHAMISA PURGES ALL KHUPE ALLIES

THE MDC-T national council has resolved to fire all members aligning themselves with sacked deputy president, Dr Thokozani Khupe.



The party has ordered all its provinces to compile lists of members who are allegedly opposed to MDC-T leader, Advocate Nelson Chamisa.



The MDC-T has split into two factions led by Adv Chamisa and Dr Khupe as a result power struggles that followed the death of its founding president Morgan Tsvangirai on February 14.





Adv Chamisa was elevated by MDC-T’s organs to be the party’s leader, but when Dr Khupe, national organising secretary Mr Abednego Bhebhe and national spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu contested the decision, they were expelled on allegations of putting the party’s name into disrepute.





Dr Khupe’s faction has allegedly been setting up parallel structures across the country ahead of its proposed extra ordinary congress set for Bulawayo on April 21.





In an interview, the MDC-T acting spokesperson, Ms Thabitha Khumalo, said provinces have been ordered to compile lists of “rebellious” members whose fate “is already sealed.”





“It was a resolution made by the national council that all provinces must go back and everybody who has joined the Khupe cabal must be expelled. That is the national council resolution. It’s a matter of being identified and provinces should advise and we take the necessary action,” said Ms Khumalo.

She said she was aware of several individuals in Bulawayo who have been recommended for expulsion.

“Mguni (Nomvula) provincial secretary, declared that she is now the provincial chairperson for the Khupe faction. So she is expelled and women’s assembly chairperson, Tamani (Moyo) as well,” she said.





“It’s going to be determined by what provinces send to the national council. Because we need proof that the identified individuals are no longer part of the MDC-T. If anyone declares his or her position, the national council’s resolution will be activated.”





Ms Khumalo said Adv Chamisa will soon appoint a replacement for Dr Khupe in line with the party’s constitutional provisions.





She said with elections fast approaching, the party will also be replacing other expelled members.

“In line with the party’s constitutional provisions president Chamisa is empowered to disappoint and appoint people who will be working in those positions because we cannot work in a vacuum; nature doesn’t allow that. We have three months to the elections. We have to make sure that the cockpit is intact,” she said.





Ms Khumalo said Dr Khupe’s faction should also cease using the party’s name.

“We expelled them; they are no longer our members. They are masquerading and that is fraud. They should come up with their own party. The constitution is guiding us on the course of action to take. If they continue to do what they are doing, we will take corrective measures,” said Ms Khumalo. Herald