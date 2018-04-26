BOSS BEDS COP'S WIFE, FACES $15K DEMAND

A BULAWAYO-based junior police officer is suing his boss for $50 000 in damages for allegedly engaging in an adulterous relationship with his wife of 15 years.



The aggrieved cop, Mr Taurai Tapedzanyika, is accusing his boss Mr Stanford Madzora of engaging in an adulterous relationship with his wife Siphiwe.

Madzora, whose rank in the police force was not mentioned in court papers, is based at Ross Camp in Bulawayo.

Mr Tapedzanyika, through his lawyers Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers, yesterday filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Mr Madzora as the defendant.





In papers before the court, Mr Tapedzanyika said his boss has been committing adultery with his wife for the past 10 years. Mr Tapedzanyika and his wife were married in terms of Chapter 5:11 of the Marriages Act in May 2003.





The couple has four children.

“Sometime between 2008 and 2010 to date, the defendant has been committing adultery with my wife. The defendant is and has been aware of my marriage to Siphiwe as he is my superior in the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” he said.

“On various occasions and at places which are unknown to me, the defendant and my wife committed adultery and still continue to do so.”

Mr Tapedzanyika said as a result of Mr Madzora’s actions, his marriage has irretrievably broken down.





He said he has suffered damages in the form of loss of consortium and contumelia.

“I have suffered injury, hurt, insult and indignity as a result of the adulterous relationship. I have also lost comfort and company which I used to enjoy from my wife,” said Mr Tapedzanyika. He is seeking an order compelling his boss to pay him $50 000 calculated with an interest of five percent from the date of summons to the date of full and final payment. Chronicle