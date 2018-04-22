BONA AND HUBBY PARTY AT DAVIDO SHOW

Bona Chikore and her husband Simba were among the glitterati that attended Davido’s concert held at the Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday.



The daughter of former President Robert Mugabe and her husband proved to be the life of the party at the “All White, Green, Red, Blue, Purple, Black” party hosted by businessman and liquor pusher Ginimbi Kadungure.



Bona took selfies with her adoring fans together with her husband Simba. Those in the VVIP besides rubbing shoulders with the celebrated couple, also joined the couple on the dance floor.

Pictures of Bona and Simba have been trending on Facebook with most social media users expressing their joy at seeing the couple.





One follower Melody Nemasango wrote: “She looks stunning Chichi.” Wonai Masvingise also complemented Bona and said: “She is beautiful.”





Another fan Chipo Evelyn Chigama-Gura commented: “She is cute.”

Tapiwa Mapila said: “Bona cute & smart.” The well attended gig had besides Davido, ExQ, Killer T and Jah Prayzah.—Gemnation