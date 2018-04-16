ASPIRING MP STEALS $22 500

FORMER Makoni Rural District Council councillor James Munetsi has been arrested for allegedly stealing $22 500 he was given by a Bulawayo-based company to buy cattle on its behalf.



Munetsi (52), who has also submitted his Curriculum Vitae to contest for the Makoni North seat on a Zanu-PF ticket, is alleged to have been given $250 trillion Zimbabwean dollars in 2008 to buy 50 cattle by a Bulawayo-based company, Winnerman Engineering, but vanished when the money was deposited into his account.



Munetsi, who is not represented, pleaded not guilty to the charge, arguing that the company

never deposited the money into his bank account and that the company took groceries from his shop in Mayo.



The court arrived at the $22 500 value tag after doing calculations using the current price of cattle.





State prosecutor Mr Gift Mutigwa told the court that Munetsi allegedly diverted the money instead of buying the cattle as agreed with Winnerman Engineering. “On 28 August 2008 the accused was given $250 trillion, which is equivalent to US$22 500 to buy 50 cattle for the complainant,” he said.





“The money was deposited from ZABG Bank Rusape branch into the accused person’s account on 28 August, 2008. The accused person did not buy the cattle as per agreement and used the money for his own personal benefit.” Rusape provincial magistrate Mr Shane Kubonera postponed the matter to April 20 for continuation of trial. Herald