ARCHBISHOP MUGABE SCARES RIVALS





Archbishop Kandros Mugabe, the leader of a popular Zvipozvomweya Apostolic Church based in Kwekwe, is set to face off with four other party members namely Cdes Emmanuel Musara, Monica Magaba, Jacob Chokururama and John Mapurazi in the party’s primary polls set for Sunday.

Two of Archbishop Mugabe’s rivals are allegedly seeking to have him disqualified from the primary elections even after his curriculum vitae was accepted by the ruling party last week.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairperson Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube confirmed the development.



He said he had been informed that two Kwekwe Central candidates had gone to the party headquarters in Harare pushing for Archbishop Mugabe’s disqualification. Eng Ncube said he was still to be furnished with the reasons why they wanted Archbishop Mugabe disqualified.



“Yes, I heard that two of the candidates in Kwekwe Central constituency primaries went to Harare to try and have Cde Mugabe disqualified. But I am saying this is a contest and they should be on the ground campaigning instead of spending their energy on trying to get one candidate disqualified,” said Eng Ncube.



He said Zanu-PF through its leader President Mnangagwa was preaching the gospel of free, fair and peaceful primary elections- the same environment that should cascade to the harmonised elections.



“This I repeat is a contest and candidates when they submitted their CV’s were aware that they would face some opposition. Candidates should just campaign instead of discrediting each other. They should go to the grassroots and campaign for the party and its leader President Mnangagwa instead of trying to decide the fate of other candidates,” said Eng Ncube.

Besides the Kwekwe Central matter, Eng Ncube said campaigning in other 28 constituencies across the province was going on very well.



“So far so good, campaigns are going on well and we hope it continues like this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Mugabe yesterday donated $20 000 and R12 000 to self-help projects targeting the youths, the elderly and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in the constituency’s five districts Dambudzo, Amaveni, Kwekwe Central, Mbizo and Dr Mzee (Dr Simon Muzenda).



