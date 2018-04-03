ANOTHER PARDONED CON ARRESTED

AN ex-inmate from Bulawayo who was released on Presidential pardon last Monday has appeared in court for stealing, three days after his release.



Gift Msimanga from Nkulumane suburb stole two cell phones from Ms Siphilisiwe Nzuma in the same suburb last Thursday. Msimanga told Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube that he stole from the complainant to fix her for not locking doors when she went to nearby shops.

“I wanted to teach her a lesson. She should have secured her house by locking doors before leaving,” he said.





Asked why he did not refuse to be released since he still liked prison, Msimanga said he was pushed by an unknown spirit to steal.





“I really wanted to come out of prison but I don’t know what spirit got into me and pushed me to steal,” he said.





Msimanga pleaded guilty to unlawful entry committed in aggravated circumstances before magistrate Ncube.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to today for provision of previous convictions.

Prosecuting, Mrs Memory Ndlovu said Msimanga unlawfully entered Ms Nzuma’s house and stole two cell phones worth $140.





“On March 29 at around 3PM, the complainant went to Sekusile shops in Nkulumane and left windows and doors to her house closed but not locked. The accused proceeded to the complainant’s house, gained entry into the house and stole a Vodafone tablet phone and a Blackberry curve that were in the complainant’s bedroom,” she said.





Mrs Ndlovu said Ms Nzuma’s niece saw Msimanga leave the house and told her aunt, who confronted the accused.





Msimanga was apprehended by member of the public who took him to Tshabalala police station.

The prosecutor said the phones were recovered upon Msimanga’s arrest. Chronicle