ZIMRA BOSS QUITS IN SHAME





A ZIMRA boss has resigned in shame after being caught having sex in a parking bay.





Canision Mudzimu who was the taxman communications manager quit on Friday as it was increasingly becoming inevitable that he would lose his job for bringing the name of Zimra into disrepute.





Mudzimu was caught at his workplace’s basement parking lot by security guards two weeks ago having sex with his girlfriend identified as Abigail Rugadza around midnight.





“At first, he tried to threaten guards who caught him but lost it as they were unmoved which prompted him to try and buy their silence.





“The security personnel then refused to be gagged,” said an H-Metro mole.





The mole said the issue of Mudzimu and Abigail had threatened to tear his home apart.





Mudzimu is said to have later realised that he would leave the organisation with very little to show if he did not resign, the mole said.





Board Secretary, Corporate Communications and International Affairs Ropafadzai Majaja said Mudzimu had made a voluntary resignation.





“We confirm that Mr Canisio Mudzimu tendered a voluntary resignation on Friday 16 March 2018. He did not disclose reasons for his resignation. We are therefore unable to comment on what motivated the resignation,” Majaja said.



