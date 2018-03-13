ZEC APPOINTS ACTING ELECTIONS BOSS

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has appointed Mr Utloile Silaigwana as the acting chief elections officer taking over from Mrs Constance Chigwamba who has since returned to the Public Service Commission. The appointment of Mr Silaigwana is effective from the beginning of this month.

In a statement yesterday, Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba confirmed the appointment.

“The Zec is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Utloile Silaigwana as the acting chief elections officer with effect from 1st of March 2018.





“Mr Silaigwana possesses a wealth of experience in election management and administration spurning over 15 years,” she said.





Mr Silaigwana worked in the then Electoral Supervisory Commission as a director civic and voter education, public relations and international liaison and joined Zec in deputy chief elections officer responsible for operations in 2007.





“Mr Silaigwana is a holder of several qualifications in elections administration including a Masters in Electoral Policy and Administration, a Certificate in Election Observation, a Certificate in Elections and Violence and Conflict Resoultion and a Certificate in Leadership and Dialogue for Electoral Stakeholders,” Justice Chigumba said.





Mr Silaigwana is also a Building Resources in Democracy Governance and Elections accredited facilitator and has facilitated training in several countries in the Sadc region.

“Mr Silaigwana has also observed elections under the AU Election Observation Mission, ECF-Sadc and Association of Africa Electoral Authorities in the following countries, Rwanda, Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Zambia, Ghana and Namibia.





“Mr Silaigwana’s diverse administration experience at senior level management levels makes him invaluable to Zec,” Justice Chigumba added. Chronicle