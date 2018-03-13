ZANU PF YOUTHS WARN MUGABE

THE Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial Youth League has warned former President Robert Mugabe, saying he risks losing his iconic status if he continues behaving in a manner in conflict with what is expected of him.



Mr Mugabe shocked the nation over the weekend after revelations that he was making cash demands for his pension lump sum of nearly half a million dollars when the country is grappling with a liquidity crisis. Analysts have also called on Mr Mugabe to follow former South African president Mr Jacob Zuma’s footsteps who after being recalled from Government by his party, has remained loyal to the ANC.



Mr Zuma over the weekend pledged his support for the ANC and promised to campaign for the party ahead of the coming elections while Mr Mugabe is fronting a new party at the age of 94.





The ex-President is linked to the formation of the National Patriotic Front led by Retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri composed mainly of members of the G40 cabal.





In an interview, the Zanu-PF provincial youth chairperson, Cde Khumbulani Mpofu, said Mr Mugabe’s conduct will result in youths disregarding him as the country’s icon.





“We used to respect him as an icon of this country but his behaviour of late is communicating

something else. If he continues behaving the way he does, we will stop treating him like an icon. In fact we will treat him like any other opposition leader since he is nurturing a new opposition party,” said Cde Mpofu.





He said Mr Mugabe’s cash demands were outrageous considering the country’s economic situation.

“There is no cash in the country, he should tell us where we should get this cash, he created this situation. He is the one who left the country like this,” said Mr Mpofu.

“It seems he knows where to get the cash from. He should inform the current Government where to get it so that it can be circulated across the country. It’s him and the G40 cabal who were externalising cash that is why the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) has given the culprits an amnesty to bring back the country’s cash.”





He said the former President should not exaggerate his influence in the country as he is just one man who lost power. Chronicle