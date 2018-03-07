ZANU PF HARD TO BEAT : MUJURU

Zanu-PF is an invincible force with deep seated imprints within the masses, which makes it very hard to beat, former Vice-President Dr Joice Mujuru, who is now leader of a coalition of little known political parties, the People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC), has said.



Dr Mujuru said this while addressing a coalition of parties meeting at a local hotel on Tuesday.



The meeting was aimed at coming up with the party provincial structures in Midlands, Midlands North and Midlands South, amid reports there was friction within the coalition on how seats should be shared among the three political parties.





Dr Mujuru said the reason why her party wanted to form a coalition with all opposition political parties was to try and dislodge a well-oiled revolutionary party.





“Mhandu yedu muZimbabwe imwe chete iZanu (We have only one enemy in Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF),” she said. “It’s a strong party inoda vanhu vakatsunga, vanhu vakabatana (it needs determined and united people) that’s why we thought of a coalition whether you are a small party, a medium party or a big party.”





Dr Mujuru said she could not work with the MDC Alliance and chose a separate route of joining hands with little known parties because the MDC-T wanted to swallow other parties.





“Under the coalition, we did not want other parties to be swallowed,” she said. “This is why we came up with PRC. We want all the parties to be represented, we want all the parties to be involved in the wards and this is why we are here to come up with structures.”





Dr Mujuru conceded the PRC had no stamina to dislodge Zanu-PF, saying the party structures should strive to reach a five percent mark in Parliament for them to also benefit under the Government political parties funding.

“We are struggling because we do not have funding,” she said. “The reason why Zanu-PF and MDC parties are holding rallies at will is because they receive funding from Government under the political parties fund.





“We need to attain at least five percent in Parliament for us to receive such funding and we should strive to reach that. This is what is required by the constitution for us to also receive funds from Government.”





Speaking at the same meeting, PRC national organiser, Mr Dzikamai Mavhaire, also conceded that Zanu-PF was a strong force saying aspiring PRC candidates should go an extra mile if they wanted to win seats in councils and in Parliament.





“Our enemy is Zanu-PF, we need to work hard,” he said. “We have a huge task ahead of us and it should start today, by organising ourselves. Move door to door, go to the police, to traditional leaders, to schools and introduce yourselves as Dr Mujuru candidates.”





Mr Mavhaire said the party was banking on the women to vote for the coalition in support of a fellow woman, Dr Mujuru. Chronicle