ZANU PF CLARIFIES VETTING RULES

ZANU-PF yesterday clarified the criteria that the party will use to vet aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs) ahead of the party’s primary elections to be announced soon.



The clarification applies to those who want to contest for seats in the National Assembly seats including those of Women’s quota.



In a statement, the party’s secretary for information and publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, said the clarification was caused by Press statements that had created anxiety among Zanu-PF members.





“The said reports gave the field impression that qualifications for candidates of the National Assembly and Women’s Quota were supposed at minimum to have served at provincial level for a minimum effective time of five years and this has created unintended perceptions and anxiety in some sections of the society hence necessitating this pronouncement,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.





He said the proper position is that aspiring candidates should be well versed with national issues and have been part of party’s district structures for a five- year period.





“Applicants must be registered voters in the wards, at least 21 years of age and have served at least as a district member for the minimum of five years and a fully paid up members of the party, have adequate political, economic, cultural and social knowledge of Zimbabwean affairs to enable them to contribute meaningful to debates in Parliament,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.





He said the Politburo’s meeting on Thursday resolved that aspiring candidates should be individuals of sound character and must be loyal to the party.



Zanu-PF’s Politburo on Thursday laid down guidelines that the party should adhere to ahead of its primary elections.





Cde Khaya Moyo party said aspiring candidates who will qualify to contest in the primaries will campaign as a unit to curb corruption and vote buying.

“If you are more than one in a constituency, you move together addressing all the meetings earmarked for that particular constituency,” he said.





“You present yourself and lay out what you have to offer in case you are elected. People will be listening and will be making up their minds whether you have anything to offer or nothing. No one will be going alone to campaign. This curbs corruption and the use of money.





The meeting also approved the election manifesto that will guide the party in coming elections. Herald