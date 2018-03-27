WOMAN GANG RAPED AS PUNISHMENT

A Mufakose woman was reportedly gang-raped by four men from her neighbourhood to fix her for accompanying her friend to file theft charges against one of the suspects.



The four — Paddy Mlambo, 23, Simbarashe Mlambo, 28, Kelvin Chiromudzimu, 22, and Elson Tariro Masawi, 25 – appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande facing rape charges.



They were remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court because they face a third schedule offence.



Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that sometime in March this year, the victim accompanied her friend to Marimba Police Station to file theft charges against Paddy.

On her way back she met the gang and was pushed into their kombi before being burnt with a lit cigarette.



The court heard that Paddy and his accomplices were bitter that the woman had assisted her friend file theft charges against him. They reportedly began assaulting her with clenched fists before proceeding to Mukonono Flats in Mufakose.



Chiromudzimu, Masawi and Simbarashe then subdued the woman to allow Paddy to rape her.



After Paddy had finished the act, his friends took turns to sexually assault the woman, one after the other.



It was alleged that when the gang had finished raping the woman they allegedly went outside and locked her in the kombi for 30 minutes.



After that, they reportedly drove for about 200m from Mukonono Flats and dropped the victim before speeding off.



She walked back home and arrived around 3am before going to file a police report. Daily News