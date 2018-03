WHY POVO IS NOT FOR ME : DZAMARA

Ultimately, it will be amiss for me to watch while false conjectures and explanations are proffered regarding some of these individuals. I have read with disdain how individuals like Mawarire are being lampooned by some as ZANU - PF agencies for choosing to run as independent candidates. Based on what I know, having been involved in some of these processes one way or another, I can categorically confirm that these are merely individuals who feel they can contribute towards changing people's lives.