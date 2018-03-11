WE WILL SPEARHEAD ZANU PF POLL CAMPAIGN : WAR VETS

WAR veterans, ex-detainees and war collaborators have said they will be spearheading Zanu-PF’s election campaign as they aim for a resounding victory for the ruling party in this year’s elections.



Speaking during a meeting in Gwanda last week, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association secretary general, Cde Victor Matemadanda, said war veterans should safeguard the gains of the liberation struggle.



“As the veterans of the liberation struggle we have a mandate to spearhead the election campaign of the ruling party. Everyone in office today was elected through a campaign by the veterans.





“We have to defend the legacy of Zimbabwe which we fought for leading to the 1980 independence.” he said.





Cde Matemadanda urged war veterans to ensure that opposition parties do not win any election.





He said they should campaign in a peaceful manner for the party and Zanu-PF’s presidential candidate Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa. “When you campaigned in 1980 for our independence, this is the same as we have to campaign peacefully for the party and the presidential candidate. Don’t victimise the people, engage with them and lead the party in a right direction. Vehicles are there to be used district by district,” said Cde Matemadanda.





He reiterated that Zanu-PF was not tribally driven like the MDC-T where Mr Nelson Chamisa and Dr Thokozani Khupe are engaged in a power struggle.





“Everyone can see that constitutionally Khupe is the rightful candidate. A brave woman Khupe who went to bury Tsvangirai (late Morgan) in Buhera and what do they say, they call her a dissident. If we don’t defend this kind of person then we are not principled. They will sing about democracy. How democratic is Chamisa who was hand-picked?” Cde Matemadanda said.

“Some are saying there should be a Shonaland, a Ndebeleland, what is that. It can’t.”

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South province chairman Cde Rabelani Choeni said the party’s members should work together and lead the party to a resounding victory. Chronicle