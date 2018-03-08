WE ARE MONITORING MUGABE : ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said his administration is closely monitoring former President Cde Robert Mugabe’s manoeuvres and will take appropriate action if it is proven that his actions undermine the cohesion of the State.



Addressing the first Zanu-PF Youth League national assembly under the new dispensation, President Mnangagwa said his administration was not happy with Cde Mugabe’s alleged shenanigans as reported in the media.



He said if true, the ploy would soon play out in the open. Cde Mugabe is reportedly behind a new political outfit, National Patriotic Front (NPF), a grouping of disgruntled members of the G40 cabal.





The former President is alleged to have anointed Brigadier-General Ambrose Mutinhiri (Retired) to lead the political project after meeting him at his Borrowdale residence in Harare last week in a desperate bid to protect his unravelling “sprawling business empire” that includes 21 farms, local and foreign investments.





Said President Mnangagwa: “The former President, paita nyaya! Currently we see in the media various speculations about his activities. I have no doubt that in no time the facts and reality will be made known and we will only take a position when reality and the issues are known and if it is factual.





“But currently we are not happy with what the media is saying. We don’t know whether it’s correct or not, but it is an issue we are examining.





“The voice of the people is the voice of God. So if the voice of the people says this is wrong, then we also say it is wrong. If an individual or group of individuals goes against the current of the voice of the people, then we say you are lost. My message is that we must be peaceful, united and loving.”

President Mnangagwa’s remarks came as the Zanu-PF Youth League hinted on cutting ties with Cde Mugabe for his continued links with counter-revolutionaries in the expelled G40 cabal.





Addressing the meeting, Youth League leader Cde Pupurai Togarepi said in reference to Cde Mugabe: “Mukuru ngaazive kuti anonyarwa. We know a lot he has done. His problem with us did not come out of the blue. He was aware of what was happening mumba mavo neshamwari dzavo dzaivafurira.





“We are glad you said let bygones be bygones, but if he is not responsible we are going to look at him as a new enemy and we will go for him.”





The national Youth League assembly was dominated by slogans denouncing Cde Mugabe.

President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF would romp to victory in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

“We, as Zanu-PF are confident,” he said. “If anyone of you is not confident, get it from me, we are confident that Zanu-PF will romp to victory hands down.





“There is no need (for violence), we are assured of romping home, crossing Jordan to Canaan. Hapana akamira munzira. The elections will be peaceful, credible, free and fair. We must earn the mandate to continue to govern the people of Zimbabwe at the ballot box, where people freely make their choice.





“Victory is certain! Let us refrain from any form of violence, intimidation, hateful and hurtful speech.”





President Mnangagwa urged the youths to use platforms such as social media to attract a broad support base for the revolutionary party ahead of the harmonised elections.





“Imi tambai navo musocial media imomo,” President Mnangagwa said. “Pindai, morakasha vanhu musocial media. I should commend you for spear-heading the social media campaign blitz you christened #EDhasMyVote.





“The Youth League should now focus on voter education with the ballot box in mind. Dzidzisai mayouth kutsepetera paMasvingo.”





President Mnangagwa said every Zanu-PF cadre should observe and abide by the policies, rules and regulation of the party.





He said the Youth League leadership in liaison with the party’s commissariat department should ensure youths constantly received appropriate ideological grounding and teachings for the party to remain disciplined.





“As youths, you must shun immorality, corruption, tribalism, factionalism and regionalism,” said President Mnangagwa.





“The party will no longer tolerate people who use their party membership for personal self-enrichment through extortion and abuse of the party name.”





President Mnangagwa said his administration would prioritise economic resuscitation to create employment and empowerment opportunities for the people.

He said more youths stood to benefit from the land audit and farm downsizing being carried out by Government.





“There are people of my grade who have more than one farm,” said President Mnangagwa. “Tirikuuya!”





President Mnangagwa challenged the Youth League to establish a comprehensive data base of young people, highlighting their age, gender, skills and profession.





This, he said, would be vital for deployment into strategic institutions.

President Mnangagwa took time to respond to the challenges the youths forwarded to him.





The challenges included extending the tenure of the Youth League national executive, corruption, request to be considered in the awarding of tenders, National Youth Service resuscitation and gold panning.





On the lifespan of Youth League national executive, the President said: “You said that I extended the life of Central Committee and Politburo members until the next Congress which will come after five years and you are pleading that the same applies to the national executive of the Youth League.





“I don’t see any contradiction when the mother body has benefited from my pronouncement for me do the same for you.”





Yesterday’s national assembly was attended by youth provincial members from all the party’s 10 provinces. Herald