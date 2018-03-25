WE ARE CERTAIN OF VICTORY : MOHADI

Zanu-PF is certain of victory in the forthcoming harmonised elections and will deliver on key electoral promises under the new dispensation although people must not expect miracles, Acting President Cde Kembo Mohadi has said. He said the elections would be conducted in a free and peaceful environment.



Cde Mohadi said a credible election was key to attracting international investment that would unlock the country’s abundant potenial. He said Zimbabweans should give the new dispensation under President Mnangagwa a chance to demonstrate its capabilities, and not expect miracles in just three months.



Acting President Mohadi was addressing Zanu-PF members during a national cell verification meeting in Epworth, Harare, yesterday. He exhorted party supporters to ignore provocation by members of other parties who wanted to discredit the elections because they knew they would lose.





“Since we are going to win and victory is certain for us, we should do so in peace,” he said.

“I was sent to Japan, Spain and Portugal by President Mnangagwa as his special envoy. What they all want is for our elections to be peaceful and if we fail to do that they will not recognise them. I know there are youths from other parties that are provoking us but just be tolerant,” said Cde Mohadi.





“Zanu-PF is a people’s party and from the world that I come from (military) discipline is very important and we are servants of the people. We do servant leadership.”





Acting President Mohadi said the Zanu-PF leadership under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa was ready to revive the economy.





He said the economy went on a downward spiral in the past two decades and that it would take some time to normalise things.

“It’s not a question of chanting slogans but walking the talk. Zvido zvevanhu kumberi zvako kumashure. (People’s wishes should come ahead of ours).





“For the past two decades, our economy was not performing well and don’t expect us as the new leadership to perform miracles. But there is goodwill internationally. If international investors invest here, they will not take everything away. They will create jobs for our people and as Government we will be able to get money from taxes.





“Give us a chance. We have been in office for only three months. Give us a five-year term and see what we can do. We have the capacity to deliver on our promises,” he said.

“It’s us who liberated the country and by the same token we can fix the economy. Where you deploy us, expect results and we will deliver. We did this with Command Agriculture during the 2016-2017 agriculture season.”





Cde Mohadi said the new administration would not be in office forever but was preparing the foundation for future leaders.





Turning to the cell verification programme, Cde Mohadi said: “It’s a roll call to know the number of Zanu-PF members in our structures. Your leaders were lying that they have numbers yet they don’t have so we want to know the numbers.”





The roll call for Epworth showed that Zanu-PF has 906 cells and out of 63 000 registered prospective voters in the constituency, 43 500 are people in Zanu-PF structures.





Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said cell building was progressing well.





He said they had ironed out all the challenges they had faced and victory was certain for the revolutionary party.





“Here in Epworth our cells are showing us that we have over three quarters of registered people,” he said.





“I can assure you that we are going to win resoundingly.” The verification of cells was done countrywide yesterday and all Politburo and Central Committee members were asked to go to their respective cells to be counted.





The verification and cell register inspection is in line with the revolutionary party’s mobilisation concept “Musangano/Umhlangano kumacell”. Herald