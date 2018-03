VIOLENCE reared its ugly head on Monday morning when students at Nyanyadzi High School in Manicaland heavily assaulted a female teacher whom they accused of initiating them into Satanism.







Anti-riot police details from Birchenough Bridge had to be called in to restore order at the school after parents and personnel at Nyanyadzi police station failed to contain the rebellious students.





After the melee, authorities at the school were forced to send all the students home as normal lessons could not proceed following the nasty incident.





Cases of suspected satanism continue to wreck havoc at the school after similar skirmishes were witnessed mid last year. Manica Post