URINATING COP FLIPS, ATTACKS FELLOW COP

A POLICE officer stationed in Victoria Falls has been fined $50 after he beat up a workmate who had rebuked him for urinating on the veranda at the Registrar General’s Office.
Const Vhurande slapped Const Chatambarara three times after the latter confronted him for urinating on the veranda at the Registrar General’s Office.
Const Vhurande was convicted on his own plea of guilty to assault when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje. He was fined $50 for the offence.
Prosecuting, Mr David Tivakudze told how Const Vhurande assaulted his workmate.
“On the 2nd of January 2018 and in the early hours, Const Chatambarara was taking over duty from Const Vhurande, who is the accused, at the Victoria Falls Registrar General’s Office. The accused went to the veranda and started urinating,” said Mr Tivakudze.
