URINATING COP FLIPS, ATTACKS FELLOW COP

A POLICE officer stationed in Victoria Falls has been fined $50 after he beat up a workmate who had rebuked him for urinating on the veranda at the Registrar General’s Office.



Constable Tendai Vhurande (34), who resides at Victoria Falls Camp and Const Nicholas Chatambarara (27) of 5003 Chinotimba suburb, were guarding Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) material at the Victoria Falls Registrar’s Office on January 2 this year when the offence was committed.





Const Vhurande slapped Const Chatambarara three times after the latter confronted him for urinating on the veranda at the Registrar General’s Office.





Const Vhurande was convicted on his own plea of guilty to assault when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje.

He was fined $50 for the offence.





Prosecuting, Mr David Tivakudze told how Const Vhurande assaulted his workmate.

“On the 2nd of January 2018 and in the early hours, Const Chatambarara was taking over duty from Const Vhurande, who is the accused, at the Victoria Falls Registrar General’s Office. The accused went to the veranda and started urinating,” said Mr Tivakudze.

The court was told that Const Chatambarara advised his workmate that what he was doing was improper since the veranda is used by members of the public during the day. This did not go down well with the accused who charged at Const Chatambarara and slapped him thrice on the face before head-butting him. Chronicle