UN : WE ARE NOT INTERESTED IN MUGABE RANTS

The United Nations is uninterested in former President Mr Robert Mugabe’s rants questioning the legality of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government, and prefers to focus on serious issues. This was said by UNDP Administrator Mr Achim Steiner in Harare last night.



Responding to a question from The Sunday Mail on Mr Mugabe’s statements, Mr Steiner said: “I have no comment on the specific statement that former President Mugabe has made. I have come to Zimbabwe in order to help people of Zimbabwe, its Government and its citizens to take the next step towards the journey in its future.





“I think as the Government has said, every citizen in Zimbabwe is free to speak up and also make statements.





“At this point in time, our focus and priority is to help Zimbabwe elect its future Government and above all to enable the nation emerge from a period of economic deterioration, suffering, poverty. And that is all I have to say on that issue.”





Mr Mugabe last week claimed the military forced him out of office, despite tendering his resignation to Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

On poll preparations, Mr Steiner expressed satisfaction with the biometric voter registration programme.





“In the United Nations, we have taken the President’s call for free and fair elections with no violence as a very important signal that Zimbabwe is at a crossroads.

“The preparatory processes for these elections have been supported by the United Nations and in this country in particular, by the United Nations Development Programme.”

Mr Steiner dismissed claims that the BVR system would be tampered with, saying due processes were followed in selecting technology suppliers. Sunday Mail