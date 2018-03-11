TUKU WOWS VIC FALLS

MUSIC lovers in Victoria Falls were treated to a memorable weekend when Elephant Hills hosted Oliver Mtukudzi on Saturday night. Fastjet in conjunction with Elephant Hills organised the show.



It was a full house made up of people of all ages and backgrounds who danced for more than four hours as the musical icon unleashed song after song non stop.





Tuku, as Mtukudzi is affectionately known, dished out songs from yesteryear albums as well as his new offering Hang’ya.





It was the first time Tuku has played openly for ordinary fans in Victoria Falls with the few times the musical legend has visited the resort town being at different conferences where he has performed for participants.





The weekend fiesta started during the day when Tuku played on board a fastjet flight from Harare to Victoria Falls to entertain passengers as the airliner took flying to another level with passengers being treated to scintillating music for the hour’s flight. The performance on board was intimate as the musical icon interacted with fans while they sang along and took videos and selfies.





From such an intimate performance, Tuku — who was accompanied by his wife Daisy — went on a boat cruise on the Zambezi where he gave tourists a treat as he sang through the experience.

At Elephant Hills, Tuku and the Black Spirits started playing around 9pm and finished after midnight without taking a break.

In an interview after the show, fastjet regional marketing manager Faith Chaitezvi said the show both on board and at the venue was awesome.





“We partnered with Elephant Hills and it was a very intimate performance as people took selfies and listened to music. We are trying to be innovative and introduce something different.

Tuku is always amazing and for us it was really great,” she said.





“We are very excited to be part of this occasion whose fiesta started on board when Tuku performed for our passengers. It was a memorable flight as he moved from end to end dishing song after song for the passengers,” said Chaitezvi.





She said the idea of providing live music on board came after realisation by the airliner that they could do a first to give back to their passengers. Elephant Hills contact person Mr James Kuwanda said Victoria Falls needs entertainment and they are working on organising more shows.





“It had been long since Tuku came to the town and met his fans. The show was great and the turnout made us realise that Victoria Falls people really need entertainment. From here onwards we will see how we can organise and bring such shows to the people more often,” said Kuwanda.

He encouraged fans to buy tickets in advance as they had to turn away some people because the venue was full. Chronicle