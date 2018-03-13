TRUMP SACKS SEC OF STATE VIA TWITTER





US President Donald Trump has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via Twitter, naming CIA Director Mike Pompeo as his replacement.





Mr Tillerson's spokesman said he only learned he was out of a job when he saw the president's tweet thanking him for his service as top US diplomat.





The former ExxonMobil chief had a series of public rifts with the White House since he was appointed last year.





Mr Trump also named Gina Haspel to become the CIA's first female director.





Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Tuesday, Mr Trump said his differences with Mr Tillerson came down to personal "chemistry".





"We got along actually quite well, but we disagreed on things," said the president. "When you look at the Iran deal, I think it's terrible. I guess he thought it was OK.



