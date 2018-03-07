TOP COPS RESHUFFLED

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has reshuffled 32 senior officers from the ranks between chief superintendent and commissioner as the transformation in the force continues.



This was revealed through a communique from the Police General Headquarters human resources department that was circulated last week.



The internal police communication says the commissioner who was responsible for Planning and Development at PGHQ, Comm Rabson Mpofu, has been moved to Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga’s office as the chief of staff.



Commissioner Nonkosi Ncube was transferred from human resources to administration.



Commissioner Olga Bungu was transferred from the Police Protection Unit to Police General Headquarters as Commissioner for Economic Surveillance while Senior Assistant Commissioner Martin Kwainona, who was former President Mugabe’s aide, was moved to the Economic Surveillance section at PGHQ from PPU.