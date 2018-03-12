TEACHER RAPES, IMPREGNATES PUPIL

A BINGA teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a pupil, two weeks after another teacher was accused of the same crime.



A police source said Johannes Muchimba of Masibinta Secondary School was arrested on Sunday morning after the Form Four pupil (17) and her mother reported the matter to the police on Saturday.





The source said Muchimba allegedly tripped the girl and raped her once without protection.

He threatened her with death if she revealed the matter to anyone. “The pupil and her mother revealed that she was allegedly raped on January 29 and confirmed to being pregnant.





“The pupil said she was allegedly raped while she was fetching water at a borehole about 300 metres away from Manjolo Business Centre,” said the source.





“She was in the company of her 10 year old younger sister when the incident occurred. Muchimba chatted with the pupil as he walked her from the borehole before he then dragged her into a nearby bush.”





Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the case.

“We received a case of rape and impregnating a minor. The teacher was arrested and investigations are underway,” she said.





A source who preferred anonymity said when the matter came to light last week; Muchimba allegedly tried to negotiate with the pupil’s family.





“Muchimba approached the girl’s family and had lured them into an undisclosed agreement. The matter was taken to village heads and headmen who referred the matter to police after the girl revealed the rape,” said the source.





Two weeks ago, another teacher in Binga who allegedly impregnated a pupil was suspended. Chronicle