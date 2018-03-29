STOP USING OUR NAME OR ELSE : MDC WARNS KHUPE

A FIGHT for the MDC-T name looms as former deputy president, Thokozani Khupe and allies have been given an ultimatum to stop using the party name or be sued.



Khupe and her allies have set up interim structures, as they prepare for an MDC-T elective congress that will see the former deputy Prime Minister being endorsed as the party president.



She was fired alongside organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe and spokesperson, Obert Gutu for opposing Nelson Chamisa’s power grab via a national council meeting resolution.



But that has not stopped Khupe and allies for using the party name, with Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda saying they were left with no option, but to approach the courts.



“No one shall be allowed to abuse our brand and name; very soon she shall be called to order to stop that chicanery (sic). She has to be reminded that MDC-T has a functional constitution which makes it clear that the national council (NC) is a de facto congress between the congresses.



“We get our mandate from section 18 (of the party constitution) that states that the NC is the highest organ in between the congress and its resolutions bind to the core of the party. To our knowledge, Khupe and her cabal have no legitimate NC to draw those mandates from,” he said.



Sibanda’s executive belongs to the Chamisa faction. Khupe suffered a blow recently after she was ordered by the High Court to vacate the party’s Bulawayo provincial offices.





Khupe’s spokesperson, Witness Dube, however, said the faction remains unfazed by threats to be dragged to court to fight for the party name.





“Is it not rather revealing that they would go to a court of law to further their factional interests, and yet they will not entertain the party’s own constitutional provisions? Khupe is the constitutionally mandated acting president of MDC-T, pending the extraordinary congress this April,” he said.

Newsday