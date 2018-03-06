SPEAKER ATTACKS TSVANGIRAI'S FAMILY

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has bemoaned the ill-treatment of the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s widow Ms Elizabeth Macheka by family members following the death of her husband over inheritance issues.



Adv Mudenda said this while launching the Women’s Manifesto, Election Women’s Charter, The Pledge and the 50-50 Advocacy Campaign in Harare today.



“I was disheartened to hear squabbles in the family of the late leader of the Movement for Democratic Change vaTsvangirai. Family members trying to involve themselves in the

inheritance issues. The law must be respected,” he said.



“I wish we had spiritual power of waking up from the dead. Myself I would wake up and defend my spouse. The matrimonial property is hers and mine and for the children. Unfortunately we cannot get up but the law can wake up on your behalf…”



