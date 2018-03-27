SIBLINGS IN TROUBLE OVER LEOPARD SKIN

A RECEPTIONIST at a local hotel and her brother appeared at the
Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday on allegations of contravening a
section of the Parks and Wildlife Act for illegal possession of a
leopard skin.
It is the State case that on March 22 this year, detectives from the Minerals and Border Control Unit in Harare, received a tip-off that Tariro and Telmore were in possession of a leopard skin which they were selling at Sunningdale shopping centre.
The State alleges the detectives proceeded to Sunningdale shopping centre and posed as potential buyers to Telmore, who allegedly opened a carrier bag containing the leopard skin and demanded $1 500, leading to the pair’s arrest.
Francisca Mukumbiri appeared for the State. Newsday
