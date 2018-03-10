RAPIST PROPHET JAILED

A 44-YEAR-OLD self-styled Chitungwiza prophet, Prosper Ngundu was yesterday sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by a Harare magistrate after he was convicted of raping an 18-year-old client, who had visited his shrine for divine intervention.





Ngundu, who was pleading not guilty to the charge of rape, was convicted by magistrate Elijah Makomo after a full trial. The convict will serve 11 years imprisonment after Makomo suspended four on condition of good behaviour.





The court heard that on the morning of December 8 last year, the complainant went to Ngundu’s shrine seeking his services. She entered a room, where there were other people waiting for Ngundu’s services and she was the last one to be served.





Ngundu gave her “anointed” water to use and removed her undergarments before locking the door.

The court heard that Ngundu raised his radio volume and grabbed the complainant by the neck and raped her once.





After the rape, he gave her a $10 note to buy her silence, but she refused and took the purported anointed water before leaving.





The complainant later reported the matter to the police, leading to Ngundu’s arrest.

Valerie Ngoma appeared for the State. Newsday