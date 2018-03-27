OPPOSITION AFRAID OF ELECTIONS : ED

The United States should make decisions on Zimbabwe from an informed position and stop reading only the text of opposition political parties that are afraid of elections, President Mnangagwa has said.



He said the US, which last week proposed multiple prescriptive reforms as a precondition for re-engagement with Zimbabwe, should have an appreciation of the situation on the ground to make rational decisions.



Two US senators — Messrs Jeff Flake (Republican) and Chris Coons (Democrat) — who are members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, unveiled a proposed revised version of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA) of 2001.



They proposed conditions similar to demands made by the MDC Alliance through its Plan and Environment for A Credible Election (PEACE) documents launched by its presidential candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa last week.







Mr Chamisa and fellow principal in the MDC Alliance coalition, Mr Tendai Biti, including Mr Dewa Mavhinga — the director of Human Rights Watch in Southern Africa, a non-governmental orgsanisation — appeared before the same US senate committee on December 13 last year and urged the US government to maintain the current sanctions regime on Harare. Herald