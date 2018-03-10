NEW ZRP TRAFFIC DECONGESTION UNIT





The Zimbabwe Republic Police has launched the Harare traffic decongestion unit which seeks to facilitate smooth travel by motorists and reduce congestion at the traffic intersections.





Traffic congestion at most of the city’s traffic intersections has become a nightmare for motorists in Harare.





In an effort ease congestion and facilitate smooth travel for motorists, ZRP traffic officers will now be controlling motorists at the city’s traffic intersections.





Officially launching the Harare province patrol unit in Chutungwiza today, ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga challenged police officers to conduct their duties professionally.





He also appealed for motorists to fully cooperate with traffic officers and observe road regulations.



