Friday, 2 March 2018

NEW RADIO STATION FOR ZBC

Friday, March 02, 2018  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) will tomorrow introduce a new radio station, Khulumani FM.

 The station which is a local commercial station, will broadcast to listeners in the Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

 ZBC acting public relations manager, Ms Firstme Vhitori said Khulumani FM will also cover a 40 kilometre radius outside Bulawayo.

 The station will broadcast in seven languages namely: ndebele, xhosa, sotho, venda, kalanga, tonga and english.

 Meanwhile, Ms Vhitori said the official launch ceremony of the station will be held at a date to be advised.

Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 