The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) will tomorrow introduce a new radio station, Khulumani FM.
The station which is a local commercial station, will broadcast to listeners in the Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
ZBC acting public relations manager, Ms Firstme Vhitori said Khulumani FM will also cover a 40 kilometre radius outside Bulawayo.
The station will broadcast in seven languages namely: ndebele, xhosa, sotho, venda, kalanga, tonga and english.
Meanwhile, Ms Vhitori said the official launch ceremony of the station will be held at a date to be advised.
Friday, 2 March 2018
NEW RADIO STATION FOR ZBC
