NCUBE SLAMS MUJURU

MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube has torn into People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) president Joice Mujuru, accusing her of perfidiousness over opposition coalition to face Zanu PF in the forthcoming elections.



A seething Ncube this week told Southern News that Mujuru’s coalition remarks at the late MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai’s funeral should be taken with a pinch of salt as she was simply playing to the gallery.



“Politicians have a tendency to rubble-rouse and seek to please crowds on the spur of the moment so that they can get applause here and there.



“We remain to see whether or not this will translate into anything on the ground,” Ncube said.

He added: “We noted the remarks that she (Mujuru) made at the funeral of president Tsvangirai.



“The call for unity, the suggestion for being prepared to work with MDC Alliance in consolidating the opposition parties to challenge Zanu PF at the elections but that is something said at a public event, before an audience that would have wanted to hear that.”



Addressing mourners at Tsvangirai’s rural home in Buhera, Mujuru claimed that before Tsvangirai died, they had located each other and were in a process of drawing up coalition terms.



“When I last talked to Tsvangirai, we were putting finer details to the Memorandum Of Understanding with regards to the alliance,” Mujuru told the gathering.



Last year, Mujuru and Tsvangirai signed an MU only to go different ways with the latter going for the MDC Alliance while the former cho

se to form the PRC.



Asked if there were any negotiations going on between MDC Alliance and the Mujuru-led party lately, Ncube said: “For the record, the negotiators of the MDC Alliance and the NPP have always been engaged for months and months on these issues.”



The respected lawyer could, however, not be drawn into commenting about the sticking issues.

“Unfortunately, I can’t say because if I said then I will have to make representations on the respective positions of the parties and areas of deadlock which have prevented agreement being reached. If I did that, it will be then tantamount to negotiating in public.”



He, however, said he was hopeful that the parties will manage to “overcome the obstacles which have been there which have resulted in failure to reach an agreement”.



Ncube further noted that the MDC Alliance was looking forward to working with everyone who is committed to the values and principle of the alliance and is prepared to consolidate the vote against Zanu PF. Daily News